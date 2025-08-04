Oasis Fan Dies During Performance at Wembley Stadium

An Oasis fan died after a reported fall at the duo’s Wembley Stadium gig over the weekend.

Oasis was performing at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. According to the Associated Press, police responded to reports of an injured person just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. A man in his 40s was found “with injuries consistent with a fall” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Wembley spokesperson noted in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service, and police found the concertgoer, who showed injuries consistent with a fall, and “despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died.”

“Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers,” the spokesperson said. “The Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.”

The man’s identity has not been publicly confirmed at this time.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” Oasis said in a statement on Sunday, offering “sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Oasis continued with their show on Sunday. The pair, Noel and Liam Gallagher, just kicked-off their first tour in 16 years, and this past weekend was a part of their seven planned shows at Wembley. They’re set to cross the UK, followed by shows in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.