Oasis is reuniting for a massive tour across the globe in 2025 — and they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

The Gallagher brothers revealed that their tour will now be extended into South America, following shows in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, and Australia. The South American run will see the duo perform at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Mas Monumetal for two nights on November 15 and 16, followed by a gig at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago. As of now, the run will wrap-up with two nights at Sao Paulo’s Estadio MormBIS on November 22 and 23.

Oasis’ reunion tour has been met with so much demand that ticket sales have caused uproar around the world. In the UK, Ticketmaster used its infamous practice known as dynamic pricing — which increases prices based on demand — and fans saw tickets at 3-4x their advertised “face value” price. Following the UK sale, Oasis revealed they would not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model in North America. UK regulators slammed the practice and the CMA announced it would investigate the sales process to determine if any laws were broken.

Then, Live Nation and SJM Concerts, the promoters for the reunion shows, confirmed that tens of thousands of tickets purchased on the resale market for Oasis’ reunion tour will reportedly be cancelled and made available again on Ticketmaster. A company spokesperson said that despite warnings to only purchase from Ticketmaster and resale partner Twickets, “four percent of tickets have ended up on resale sites,” adding up to around 50,000 tickets.

At this time, there is no word how the company plans on cancelling the 50,000 tickets. It’s also not clear if resale tickets will be cancelled for all of Oasis’ shows, or just the UK leg of the tour. Viagogo, however, said it will continue selling Oasis tickets.

In an effort to deter ticket scalpers, the Victorian Government has dubbed Oasis’ reunion tour shows as a “major event,” meaning the tickets cannot be advertised or resold for more than 10% above their original value.

Live Nation Australasia Chairman Michael Coppel noted that “Oasis Live 25 has been one of the most highly anticipated tours this decade.”

“Fans have an insatiable appetite to see the UK legends live and by declaring this event, Live Nation are committed to making sure fans aren’t preyed on by scalpers,” Coppel said.

Meanwhile, Oasis’ ticketing and promotion bosses have already received a huge payout. According to its accounts for 2023, obtained by BBC News, six directors received a total dividend of £14.8 million after the firm SJM made a £11.8 million pre-tax profit. These numbers do not reflect fees for promoting Oasis’ tour, where Oasis raked-in £400 million in ticket sales. SJM would take a cut of these profits, which experts believe could be substantial.

Find Oasis’ full list of upcoming tour dates below and grab tickets via Ticket Club.

Oasis 2025 World Tour Dates

07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/1 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/7 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/8 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11-15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Mâs Monumental

11-16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Mâs Monumental

11-19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11-22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBIS

11-23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBIS