Oasis’ reunion tour is set to bring in record numbers, and before the Gallagher brothers even hit the stage, the duo’s ticketing and promotion bosses have already received a huge payout.

According to its accounts for 2023, obtained by BBC News, six directors received a total dividend of £14.8 million after the firm SJM made a £11.8 million pre-tax profit. These numbers do not reflect fees for promoting Oasis’ tour, where Oasis raked-in £400 million in ticket sales. SJM would take a cut of these profits, which experts believe could be substantial.

SJM, headed by ticket promoter Simon James Moran, is one of the companies involved in promoting Oasis’ reunion tour. The firm owns gigsandtours.com, which is one of the three ticket sellers involved in the tour, alongside Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Already, Oasis’ ticket sale has caused controversy among fans; the band and its management were slammed for messy ticket sales in the UK and Ireland for the use of dynamic pricing, as well as system issues and long wait times. Fans were met with tickets that were 3-4x the advertised “face value” price, which was chalked-up to the fact that the tickets were “in demand.”

Regulators have spoken out about the ticket sales practice, and the UK’s CMA announced it would be investigating the situation to determine if any laws were broken, noting that “it’s clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out.”

While Oasis blamed Ticketmaster and its management for the surged prices, multiple dates were announced across Ireland and the UK once the band saw fans had committed to the surged ticket prices and knew there was further interest among fans.

Oasis just revealed North American tour dates — which was rumored for weeks following a billboard in New York earlier this year and a “leaked” itinerary. The new round of North American dates will kick-off at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on August 24. From there, they’ll appear at Chicago’s Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Stadium. The limited run will wrap-up at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on September 12.

For the newly-announced dates, Oasis revealed that they do not intend to use so-called “dynamic” pricing for the events, following widespread controversy over the practice for the first announced leg.

“Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America,” the band shared in a post on X. “It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.”

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans,” the post continued. “We have made this decision for the North America tour to avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

A report last week indicated that there would also be dates announced in several other markets, including South Korea, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, though these have not been confirmed at this tiem.

The newly-announced dates head on sale October 4 at 12 p.m. Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

Currently Announced

July 4 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 5 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 11 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 12 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 16 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 19 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 20 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 25 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 26 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 30 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 2 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 3 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 8 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 9 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 12 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 16 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

August 17 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

September 27 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

September 28 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 24 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

August 28 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

August 31 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

September 6 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

September 12 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX

Rumored but Not Announced (as of 9/30/24)

Foxborough, MA

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina