Following the conclusion of their already announced UK and Ireland tour dates in 2025, Oasis officially confirmed they will perform concerts in North America next summer – largely confirming to cities and dates rumored for several weeks. The Live ’25 tour will take the Gallagher brothers to North America in addition to their previously announced shows, though rumored dates in Asia, Australia, and South America have not yet been revealed.

The new round of North American dates will kick-off at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on August 24. From there, they’ll appear at Chicago’s Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Stadium. The limited run will wrap-up at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on September 12.

"America.

Oasis is coming.

You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along."

Oasis will tour North America in 2025!

Register for the North American ticket pre-sale private ballot

The pre-sale will take place Thursday, 3rd October.

Tickets… pic.twitter.com/s0fGcunAJC — Oasis (@oasis) September 30, 2024

Fans are able to sign up for a “private pre-sale ballot” by entering their personal information (including date of birth) and answering multiple questions – including trivia about the band itself. According to the ticketing website, the band’s promoters are planning to lock tickets to the Ticketmaster or Twickets resale systems, cancelling tickets found listed for resale elsewhere “in line with the terms and conditions.”

Shortly after announcing the North American shows on Monday morning, Oasis also shared that they do not intend to use so-called “dynamic” pricing for the events, following widespread controversy over the practice for the first announced leg.

“Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America,” the band shared in a post on X. “It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.”

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans,” the post continued. “We have made this decision for the North America tour to avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

The band and its management have been slammed for the messy sale of tickets for that first leg in the UK and Ireland, both for dynamic pricing and system issues and lengthy wait times. Fans shopping for tickets during that initial period were greeted by prices that often came in at 3-4x the advertised “face value” price, blamed on the fact that the tickets were “in demand.”

Regulators have slammed the process, specifically because there was no announcement prior to the sale that the surging tactics might be in place, leaving consumers with a stressful decision after lengthy wait whether or not they could spring for tickets they thought were one price, only to find they were actually a different – significantly higher – one.

“It’s important that fans are treated fairly when they buy tickets, which is why we’ve launched this investigation,” says Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the UK’s CMA in a statement announcing the regulator would be investigating the sales process to determine if any laws were broken. “It’s clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out. We want to hear from fans who went through the process and may have encountered issues so that we can investigate whether existing consumer protection law has been breached.”

Oasis has blamed Ticketmaster and its management for the surge prices, all while announcing multiple additional dates across Ireland and the UK once fans had committed to the surge-priced tickets and the band knew there was further interest by others who hadn’t booked tickets yet.

Twickets also came under fire from Oasis fans after resale listings for tickets at “face value” came with enormous fees due to the highly surged original price.

It has been expected that shows in North America would be coming on the heels of the Ireland and UK run, particularly in the wake of a billboard showing up in New York in early September.

“If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here is is,” read the billboard placed in Times Square by Amazon Music, featuring a photograph of Liam and Noel Gallagher.

🚨 Oasis are teasing US tour dates with a billboard in Times Square 👀 pic.twitter.com/GHFEXU2w6n — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) September 3, 2024

In subsequent weeks, “leaks” showed planned dates in North America – including most of the ones announced Monday plus second dates in many cities. The lone North American venue among that rumored batch of stops that didn’t have a date announced this week was Gillette Stadium near Boston, MA.

A report last week indicated that there would also be dates announced in several other markets, including South Korea, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.

The newly-announced dates head on sale October 4 at 12 p.m.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

Currently Announced

July 4 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 5 – Principality Stadium | Cardiff, Wales

July 11 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 12 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 16 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 19 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 20 – Heaton Park | Manchester, UK

July 25 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 26 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

July 30 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 2 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 3 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 8 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 9 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 12 – Murrayfield Stadium | Edinburgh, Scotland

August 16 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

August 17 – Croke Park | Dublin, Ireland

September 27 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

September 28 – Wembley Stadium | London, UK

August 24 – Rogers Stadium | Toronto, ON

August 28 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

August 31 – MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

September 6 – Rose Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

September 12 – Foro Sol | Mexico City, MX

Rumored but Not Announced (as of 9/30/24)

Foxborough, MA

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Santiago, Chile

Buenos Aires, Argentina