Twickets has announced it will cap the fees it takes on ticket resales for the upcoming Oasis reunion tour dates, limiting transactions to a maximum of £25 per ticket. The shift comes after public criticism of the so-called “ethical” marketplace over the weekend, including screenshots indicating fees of £138.74 being charged on a pair of tickets listed at a “face value” of £488.25 each – over 14% of the original price.

“Due to the exceptional demand for the Oasis tour in 2025, Twickets have taken the decision to lower our booking fee to 10 per cent plus a 1 percent transactional fee (to cover bank charges) for all buyers of their tickets on our platform,” says Twickets founder Richard Davies, adding that fees would not exceed £25 per ticket sold. “This ensures that Twickets remains hugely competitive against the secondary market, including sites such as Viagogo, Gigsberg, and StubHub.”

While most of the online fury in the wake of the Oasis 2025 UK/Ireland tour dates going on sale late last week was directed at Ticketmaster over its “dynamic” price surging practices, Twickets quickly became a secondary target over what may felt were outrageous add-on fees. The anger was augmented by the fact that the band and its management had gone out of its way promote how it was looking to help keep fans from paying inflated prices by banning ticket transfer, and limiting resale to “face value” prices on either Ticketmaster or Twickets. Promoters have promised that they will try to locate and cancel any tickets found for resale on other marketplaces.

“Hang on @Twickets… you were giving it all the chat about how terrible @viagogo was on Friday night, and then you’re fleecing the public in your way now,” wrote user @Britpopmemories on X. “You’re as bad as them. You’re all getting away with murder in your own clever little ways. Disgusting behaviour by you.”

Amid the backlash, some have taken to pointing out that Twickets is a company largely owned and operated by concert promoters and other industry insiders.

Harry (Henry) Magee, founder of @FanFairAlliance is also a director of Twickets and @oasis‘ promoter, @SJMConcerts, is also a Twickets shareholder. If there were medals for misleading organisation names, the façade that is “Fanfair”, would win gold.https://t.co/dJzA8mnIko — Peter Fowler (@JMFowler1994) September 2, 2024

FanFair Alliance has long served as a strong voice in the UK and European markets, pushing for harsh regulation against ticket resale that is not tightly controlled by music management figures and promoters. Twickets has largely benefitted from such efforts, including a full ban on resale above face value in Ireland, which drove all but primary-controlled resale from Ticketmaster or AXS and Twickets from the market.

That same group is pushing for more of the same in the UK market, just as industry-driven groups like the National Independent Venue Association and “Fix The Tix” coalition are pushing Live Nation’s legislative agenda (which would similarly ban independent uncapped resale marketplaces) in the U.S.

The ticket touting website viagogo is listing tickets for all @oasis shows – except for Croke Park. Resale of tickets for profit was outlawed in Ireland in 2021. UK audiences deserve similar protections. pic.twitter.com/yjyqwMEgmr — FanFair Alliance (@FanFairAlliance) August 31, 2024

Some have come to the defense of Twickets, pointing out that the only reason the booking fees were excessive was due to the surged “in demand” pricing approved by Oasis for the tour. That dynamic pricing aspect has drawn severe criticism from the public and members of government alike, after tickets were originally marketed for one price but surged to more than double those costs during the chaotic sales process.