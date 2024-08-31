Oasis fans are venting their fury this weekend, confronted by ticket prices surged by event organizers to several times the promoted “face value” as shows for the bands reunion tour in Europe and the UK went on sale. Fans took to social media to share their ticket sale woes, reporting prices far higher than advertised, with the justification being that they were “in demand” during the initial sales rush.

Screenshots posted to X on Saturday as the shows were made available to general public sales showed “official platinum” at numbers like high as €500 ($553) and “In Demand Standing Ticket” prices like £356 ($467). Other fans complained of widespread system issues keeping them from getting the limited number of actual “face value” tickets, only to be redirected to surged options when they logged back in.

“Funny that, with all the talk of tickets only to be sold at face value etc. that #ticketmaster themselves are actually the biggest touts,” wrote one fan.

Funny that, with all the talk of tickets only to be sold at face value etc that #ticketmaster themselves are actually the biggest touts #oasis #Oasis25 pic.twitter.com/XXMzFLw1rg — Keith Lee (@KeithRichardLee) August 31, 2024

It is not surprising that tickets would be in high demand for these limited Oasis dates. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have been embroiled in a famous feud for more than a decade, having split the band up in 2009.

“The guns have fallen silent,” the duo shared in a press release. “The stars have aligned. The long wait is finally over. Come witness it. It won’t be televised.”

After the initial shock announcement that they would return, the group’s management quickly added additional dates, citing “unprecedented demand” – and no doubt seeding the idea for fans that they’d better pay up at whatever the asking price when the tickets were available this week.

But many are pushing back.

In all seriousness, this gig was announced with “tickets from €86.50 + booking fee”, and I’d love to know if anyone got a ticket for that price? It’s all a massive racket isn’t it?!? @TicketmasterIre @oasis #oasis2025 — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) August 31, 2024

Dear @TicketmasterUK No matter how you try to justify this, it is abhorrent. Absolute scum company. pic.twitter.com/OtRuZmaVbX — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) August 31, 2024

This is problematic guys 😑😑

It’s disgraceful to see standing tickets priced at £355.20—pure exploitation. They should be ashamed, turning fan excitement into a money grab. This greed is ruining what should be a joyful experience.#Ticketmaster #Oasis #Oasis25 #oasisreunion… pic.twitter.com/G7cHHeZ5QQ — 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚❥ (@Trusha_reacts) August 31, 2024

Just got through again and they’ve added a demanding standing ticket for £355.20 each, honestly abysmal. Should be ashamed of themselves as a ticket company ripping peoples eyes out #Ticketmaster #Oasis #Oasis25 #oasisreunion #OasisComeback pic.twitter.com/g2EFnqUefv — Tamanaa🦢💌 (@Pandahuyaar) August 31, 2024

Many were quick to point out that the band and its management have taken pains to fully employ ticket restrictions lock tickets from resale or transfer, outside of either Ticketmaster or the Twickets platform, both of which offer no option but to list for sale at the original price paid. Event promoters and artist management regularly claim such restrictions are to protect fans from paying surged prices for tickets. In reality, it just allows end-to-end market control by the event promoter at whatever maximum price they believe fans are willing to pay.

The same “SafeTix” system used to power ticket restrictions of this nature has been highlighted as a tool for market dominance and the elimination of competition from resale marketplaces as part of the Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation/Ticketmaster in the United States.

Good point here. If you set “face value” laws, the only folks who can raise or lower face value prices would be promoters/teams/venues. So they would turn into a no-competition “resale” market with all the price control – and fans would hate that much more. #tickets https://t.co/dQRGR8iwok — Michael Collazo (@MCollazo215) August 31, 2024

Currently, Oasis has only published plans for shows in the UK and Ireland, all taking place in the summer of 2025. Rumors are that the band will expand to a proper world tour, though there is no timeline for any such announcement at this time.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/16 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/30– London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park