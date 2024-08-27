Britpop band Oasis has officially announced their reunion for a series of concerts in 2025.

This will be the first time the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, have performed together since they split in 2009. The reunion tour, titled “Oasis Live ’25,” is set to kick off in the summer of 2025, with the band performing across several major venues in the UK and Ireland.

The tour will include multiple nights at stadiums, starting with back-to-back shows on July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium, four nights at Heaton Park, four performances at Wembley Stadium, and two shows at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium before their final two performances at Croke Park on August 16 and 17 in Dublin.

Oasis’ last performance was in August 2009 at the Rock en Seine festival near Paris, where a backstage altercation between Liam and Noel led to the band’s abrupt breakup. The band is most known for their songs “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova,” which topped charts worldwide.

Alongside the announcement, Oasis also released an official trailer for the “Oasis Live ’25” trek, showcasing archival footage.

“The guns have fallen silent,” the duo shared in a press release. “The stars have aligned. The long wait is finally over. Come witness it. It won’t be televised.”

Ticket sales are set to begin on August 31. In the UK, tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. local time, while in Dublin, sales will start at 8 a.m. local time. While the initial dates are limited to the UK and Ireland, there are already plans in the works for Oasis to extend their tour to other continents later in 2025.

Notably, as anticipation builds for the “Oasis Live ’25” tour, Ticketmaster is making a concerted effort to fully lock tickets to user accounts, aiming to restrict resale exclusively through Ticketmaster and Twickets. This strategy leverages the SafeTix system, a move that has raised eyebrows.

The SafeTix system, designed to prevent fraud, has been criticized as a means for Ticketmaster to extend its monopoly into the secondary ticketing market. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) specifically highlighted this concern in their amended complaint, suggesting that this approach could limit consumer flexibility and increase costs for fans.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Oasis Live 2025 Tour Dates

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park