Oasis shocked the rock community earlier this week in a surprise announcement of a reunion tour, and now, they’ve added three more dates due to “unprecedented demand.”

Noel and Liam are set to hit the stage in summer 2025, marking their first performances since the infamous split in 2009. As previously announced, the tour will include multiple nights at stadiums, starting with back-to-back shows on July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium, four nights at Heaton Park, four performances at Wembley Stadium, and two shows at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium before their final two performances at Croke Park on August 16 and 17 in Dublin.

On Thursday, three more shows were added to the schedule, adding a gig at Heaton Park on July 16, Wembley Stadium on July 30, and Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on August 12. The newly-announced shows will also head on sale at the same time as the previous dates, August 31. In the UK, tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. local time, while in Dublin, sales will start at 8 a.m. local time. While the initial dates are limited to the UK and Ireland, there are already plans in the works for Oasis to extend their tour to other continents later in 2025.

Oasis also addressed rumors, confirming that they would not play the iconic Glastonbury Festival next year.

While Oasis’ return has sparked interest among fans, it also stirred-up feelings about Ticketmaster’s SafeTix system. The tour will aim to restrict resale and sell tickets exclusively through Ticketmaster and Twickets. While the SafeTix system is designed to prevent fraud, it has been widely criticized for its use to further Ticketmaster’s monopoly alongside parent company Live Nation. The pair was targeted in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice and an addition 40 states earlier this year, alleging anti-competitive business practices.

Find Oasis’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/16 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/30– London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park