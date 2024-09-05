The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the launch of an investigation into Ticketmaster, coming close on the heels of widespread consumer complaints over the use of “dynamic pricing” for reunion shows by 1990s britpop stars Oasis. The competition regulator announced the investigation on Thursday in a press release.

“It’s important that fans are treated fairly when they buy tickets, which is why we’ve launched this investigation,” says Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA in a statement. “It’s clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out. We want to hear from fans who went through the process and may have encountered issues so that we can investigate whether existing consumer protection law has been breached.”

Central to the investigation is whether or not consumers were given clear and timely information regarding the ticket pricing for the tour dates, which were surged dramatically when they went on sale. Prices were reportedly set at “In Demand” amounts at more than double the published ticket price during the sales process, with consumers reportedly forced to make a decision within minutes on whether or not to accept the higher price after hours of waiting in ticketing queues for the opportunity.

Specifically, the regulator says they considering whether:

Ticketmaster has engaged in unfair commercial practices which are prohibited under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008

People were given clear and timely information to explain that the tickets could be subject to so-called ‘dynamic pricing’ with prices changing depending on demand, and how this would operate, including the price they would pay for any tickets purchased

People were put under pressure to buy tickets within a short period of time – at a higher price than they understood they would have to pay, potentially impacting their purchasing decisions

Consumers who were involved with the ticket sales process have been invited to provide their evidence to the regulator for consideration by the investigators.

While not explicitly against the law, the practice of dynamic ticketing has drawn significant criticism from consumers and regulators alike, with increasing frequency as more artists have signed on to the practice. Oasis fans reportedly felt blindsided by the surged prices for the tour dates, and took to social media to complain over the rip-off experience, which had to have been approved by the artist or at minimum its management before Ticketmaster or other vendors would enable it.

“Consumer law is clear – ticket sales sites must be transparent in their dealings with consumers and give clear and accurate information about the price people have to pay,” the CMA press release says. “Failure to do so may breach the law.”

The full CMA release is available here.

