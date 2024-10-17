In an effort to deter ticket scalpers, the Victorian Government has dubbed Oasis’ reunion tour shows as a “major event.”

The Australian state’s Minister for Tourism, Sport, and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, made the announcement earlier this week, noting that Oasis’ shows in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium will be protected under the state’s anti-scalping laws. By declaring the shows as a major event, the tickets cannot be advertised or resold for more than 10% above their original value.

Oasis is set to perform at Marvel Stadium on October 31 and November 1.

“The Oasis reunion tour will be one of the biggest concerts to come to our shores in 2025 — and we’ve declared their Melbourne concerts as major events to make sure fans can see the Gallagher brothers live at a fair price,” Dimopoulos said. “Melbourne is Australia’s live music capital, and we have a very clear stance on ticket scalping – do not resell tickets to concerts at inflated prices because you will be fined.”

Live Nation Australasia Chairman Michael Coppel noted that “Oasis Live 25 has been one of the most highly anticipated tours this decade.”

“Fans have an insatiable appetite to see the UK legends live and by declaring this event, Live Nation are committed to making sure fans aren’t preyed on by scalpers,” Coppel said.

| READ: Law Firm Considers Class Action Against Live Nation, Ticketmaster for Aussie Fans |

While the Victorian Government and Live Nation are pointing to scalpers to blame for the high prices, Australia fans have been fed up with the infamous practice known as dynamic pricing. The practice, used by Live Nation and Ticketmaster, increases prices based on demand. Following an investigation by ABC’s Four Corners, dubbed “Four Corners: Music For Sale,” the Australia Government announced it will ban dynamic pricing.

“These practices can distort purchasing decisions, or result in additional costs, putting more pressure on the cost of living,” the federal government said.

Dynamic pricing has been a hot topic over the past year; concertgoers across all genres have felt the burn of dynamic pricing — from Green Day and Sleep Token to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo. Oasis fans in particular have lashed-out at the ticketing giant for their use of dynamic pricing, as tickets were priced on Ticketmaster and Twickets for 3 to 4x their original face value. Following backlash from fans, Oasis decided to not use dynamic pricing on their North America tour dates.

Iron Maiden and The Cure both followed suit, opting-out of dynamic pricing for their tours. The Cure’s Robert Smith said the practice is “driven by greed” and artists are well aware of it, noting, “if they say they do not, they’re either f**king stupid or lying.”