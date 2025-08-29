Slayer Returns for Exclusive 2025 East Coast Show at Hersheypark Stadium

Slayer will return to the stage in 2025 for a one-night-only performance at Hersheypark Stadium, marking the band’s only North American headlining performance of the year.

The legendary thrash metal group, who closed out their farewell tour in 2019, will headline a stacked lineup that celebrates both metal’s pioneers and rising stars on September 20. WWE Superstar Damian Priest, a self-proclaimed lifelong Slayer fan, will host the gig.

Joining Slayer in Hershey will be Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy and Exodus.

Tickets are now available via Slayer’s official website. Fans can also grab resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

This marks Slayer’s second live show in the U.S. this year, following a headlining slot at Louisville’s Louder Than Life on September 18.