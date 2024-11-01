Heavy metal icons Slayer have been confirmed as headliners for the 2025 Louder Than Life festival, slated to take place from September 18 to 21 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The festival organizers made a quick decision to bring Slayer back after their scheduled performance at Louder Than Life in 2024 was cut short due to Hurricane Helene. While three days of the festival proceeded as planned last month, Day 2 was canceled, preventing Slayer, Anthrax, Evanescence, and Tom Morello from taking the stage.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to finish what we started this year and celebrate the return of Slayer,” said Danny Wimmer, festival promoter, in a press release. “It’s going to be epic, and we can’t wait to see everyone back in Louisville next September,” he added.

Notably, ticket holders for the 2024 festival’s Friday performances and those with four-day passes were offered a chance to see Slayer at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento earlier this month, which was organized by the same team.

Additionally, guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is getting ready for his North American tour early next year with his solo band. This tour is slated to feature a mix of Slayer classics along with tracks from his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise.