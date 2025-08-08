Steep Canyon Rangers Announce 34-Date Tour

Steep Canyon Rangers will hit the road for a 34-date tour starting August 16 and running through March 22.

The tour begins at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival in Pennsylvania on August 16. From there, the band is set to make stops in cities such as Seattle, Louisville, Virginia Beach, Las Vegas, Boston and Cincinnati before wrapping up on March 22 in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning Americana group will appear at a mix of festivals during the run. Festival stops include the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, North Carolina Folk Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival, and the Mountain Song Festival in Brevard, North Carolina.

The tour will also feature select dates with longtime collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In addition to the tour announcement, the band has released a new single, “Next Act.” The song is the group’s first new release since their 2024 live album Live at Greenfield Lake.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Steep Canyon Rangers official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Aug. 16 – Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, Gettysburg, PA

Aug. 22-23 – Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA*

Sept. 5-6 – Mountain Song Festival, Brevard, NC

Sept. 11 – Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Annapolis, MD

Sept.12 – Capitol Theatre, Wheeling, WV

Sept.13 – Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, KY

Sept. 14 – North Carolina Folk Festival, Greensboro, NC

Sept.19 – The Dome, Virginia Beach, VA*

Sept. 20 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA*

Sept. – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bristol, TN

Sept. 26 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Wilmington, NC

Sept. 27 – Knight Theater, Charlotte, NC

Oct. 3 – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL*

Oct. 4 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL*

Oct. 5 – Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL*

Oct. 10-11 – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV*

Oct. 17 – Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC

Oct. 18 – Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival, Manteo, NC

Oct. 24 – Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN*

Oct. 25 – Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN*

Nov. 7-8 – Wang Theatre, Boston, MA*

Nov. 14 – Robert Kirk Walker Theatre, Chattanooga, TN

Nov. 15 – Memorial Hall OTR, Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 21-22 – Benedum Center for the Performing Arts, Pittsburgh, PA*

Dec. 4 – Palace Theatre, Albany, NY*

Dec. 5 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT*

Jan. 17 – Wright Auditorium, Greenville, NC

Jan. 24 – Main Street Crossing, Tomball, TX

March 5 – The Freight, Berkeley, CA