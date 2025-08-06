Tampa Bay Buccaneers Launch Facial Recognition Express Entry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can now enter Raymond James Stadium using facial recognition.

The team implemented the new entry option this week, known as Express Entry. The option will allow fans to bypass lines by verifying their identity through a face scan linked to their Ticketmaster account. All fans over the age of 18 can take advantage of the new entry opportunity after uploading a selfie on their Ticketmaster account.

On the day of the event, fans can enter into the stadium through dedicated Express Entry lanes, meaning they will not have to scan a ticket nor show ID. Additionally, the technology supports group entry for eventgoers that have their tickets linked in the same account.

According to the team’s website, the facial recognition technology is powered by Wicket, which will encrypt your data and keep it from being sold. Photos will not be stored on the tablets.

Fans will be able to use facial recognition for all events at the venue, including concerts and non-sporting events. The facial recognition entry is optional, and fans who wish to bypass the option can still enter the stadium via traditional gates using mobile ticket scanning.

Find more information regarding Express Entry here.

Facial recognition has been a hot topic in the industry over the past few years. In 2023, several venues across the U.S. implemented the technology, including football stadiums like the Cleveland Browns’ FirstEngergy Stadium, the Denver Broncos’ Empower Field, and the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium. San Diego’s soccer and hockey teams’ home stadium, Pechanga Arena, also uses the technology, as well as the Columbus Crew professional soccer team at Lower.com Field.

New York City’s Citi Field, home of the Mets, became the first MLB team to implement a facial recognition ticketing system, dubbed the Mets Entry Pass. Other baseball teams using the technology include the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.



