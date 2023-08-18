Baseball fans will have the ability enter Citizens Bank Arena even faster with the launch of MLB’s new voluntary facial recognition ticket entry option.

The option, dubbed “Go-Ahead Entry,” is the first for MLB, kicking off on Aug. 21 at the Philadelphia Phillies game.

So, how does it work?

Fans who complete the registration via the MLB Ballpark App — which includes a facial scan — can use the option at the arena’s first base gate. Their tickets will be automatically scanned with facial recognition technology for what the MLB calls a “hands-free, free-flow” experience.

According to the Phillies website, the “Go-Ahead Entry” is completely voluntary for anyone 18-years-old and above. However, if traveling in a group, only one person needs to be registered to the MLB Ballpark App to access the option. Additionally, those under the age of 18 are eligible to use “Go-Ahead Entry” in a group with a parent or guardian.

The Phillies said that in accordance with MLB’s privacy policy, the cameras will scan ticketholders’ faces to create a “unique numerical token.”

“The facial scans will be deleted immediately thereafter,” the Phillies website reads. “Only the unique numerical token will be retained and associated with your MLB account.”

Right now, the option is only available at the first base gate, but the Phillies plan to expand the option next year.

The “Go-Ahead Entry” option also follows lead of the New York Mets, who announced plans to expand its “Mets Express Entry” facial recognition technology to all entry gates at Citi Field.

While facial recognition used for ticket entry isn’t an entirely new concept, it has certainly brought-up safety concerns in the past. Back in 2019, popstar Taylor Swift made headlines when facial recognition technology was used during her Reputation Tour and then kept in a database to cross-reference all of her known stalkers, according to a report from RollingStone.

Not all artists are keen on the idea, however. Earlier this year, artists like Zach de la Rocha and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine signed a pledge to not play at a venue that used facial recognition. More artists have been speaking up after it was revealed New York City’s Madison Square Garden used facial recognition to identify people on the venue’s blacklist.

Through boycotts, 25 independent venues agreed to never use facial recognition. See the list of artists and venues against the software here.

Last Updated on August 18, 2023