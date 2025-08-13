Tool, Weezer Lead Australia’s Good Things Festival This December

The Good Things Festival will return to Australia in December for its sixth year, with Tool and Weezer confirmed as headliners.

The touring rock, metal, and punk festival will take place in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane from December 5 to 7. Tool will perform in Australia for the first time since their 2020 headline tour.

The 2025 lineup features Garbage, All Time Low, Machine Head, Knocked Loose, and the All-American Rejects, who will perform in Australia for the first time in 16 years. Swedish hardcore act Refused will appear for their final Australian shows.

Australian acts on the bill include Make Them Suffer and a reunited Tonight Alive. James Reyne, former Australian Crawl frontman and ARIA Hall of Fame member, is also part of the lineup in the festival’s regular veteran Australian artist slot.

Several acts will make their Australian debut at Good Things in 2025, including Bad Nerves, Dead Poet Society, and Wargasm. Other local artists confirmed are Civic, Inertia, Windwaker, and Yours Truly.

Good Things Festival launched in 2018. Previous headliners have included The Offspring, Parkway Drive, Bring Me The Horizon, and Korn.

For additional details, including presale information, festivalgoers can visit the official Good Things website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Good Things Festival Lineup