Trey Anastasio Band Confirms Fall 2025 U.S. Headline Tour

The Trey Anastasio Band will return to the road this fall for a run of headline dates across the United States.

The tour begins with two nights at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on November 14 and 15. From there, the band will make stops in La Vista, NE, Des Moines, IA, Chesterfield, MO, Detroit, MI, Akron, OH and Syracuse, NY.

The run will close with a previously announced three-night run at New York’s Beacon Theatre from November 28 through 30. Those concerts will mark the fifth anniversary of Anastasio’s Beacon Jams residency, which raised over $1 million for charity during its livestreamed run in 2020.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available through an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 12 p.m. ET. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Led by Phish guitarist and vocalist Anastasio, the band includes Russ Lawton on drums, Dezron Douglas on bass, Ray Paczkowski on keyboards, and Cyro Baptista on percussion. The lineup also features a three-piece horn section with Natalie Cressman on trombone and vocals, Kenneth Whalum on tenor saxophone and vocals, and Jennifer Hartswick on trumpet and vocals.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Anastasio’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

November, 14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

November, 15 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

November, 17 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Theater

November, 18 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

November, 19 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

November, 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

November, 22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

November, 23 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

November, 25 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

November, 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November, 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November, 30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre