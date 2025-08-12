Wembley Reportedly Investigating Whether People Without Tickets Snuck Into Oasis

Wembley Stadium is investigating claims that hundreds of people entered sold-out Oasis concerts without valid tickets.

According to The Sun, around 200 people allegedly paid about £350 each (approximately $471) to be escorted through a disabled entrance at the stadium. The report claims these individuals used copies of the same ticket, were marked with hand stamps, and then given wristbands granting access to the VIP “golden circle” section near the stage.

One person who said they took part told the newspaper that “we were given our tickets, which were all the same, and a woman drew a shape on our hands” and “we were told to go to the disabled door at entrance M, even though our tickets said entrance F.”

“We showed our stamped hands to the person on the door, they scanned the tickets, even though we all had the same one, and let us in,” the attendee said. “Another member of staff then handed us a golden circle wristband and that was it. There were zero security searches. We just walked straight in.”

In a statement, a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said:

“Entering Wembley Stadium without a ticket is a serious offense and we are investigating these allegations. If they are substantiated, we will refer our evidence to the police.”

The band, which reunited last year after a 16-year split, played five shows at the London venue between July 25 and August 3 as part of their Live 25 reunion tour. They are scheduled to return for two more concerts on September 27 and 28.

Following their remaining London dates in September, Oasis will continue their reunion tour with performances at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park. The group will then head overseas, with shows scheduled in Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia, and North America later this year.