Brett Eldredge Sets 12-Date Holiday Glow Live Tour

Country singer Brett Eldredge will be back on the road this winter with a new holiday tour.

The 12-date “Glow Live Tour” will kick off with three nights in Nashville on November 28, 29 and 30 at Ryman Auditorium, followed by three nights in Chicago on December 4, 5 and 6 at The Chicago Theatre.

The schedule continues with a single performance in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox Theatre, followed by two nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre. The tour will make a stop in Detroit for one show at Masonic Temple Theatre before closing out with two concerts in Boston on December 19 and 20 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

Comedian Steven Rogers will serve as the opening act on all tour dates.

“If I could convince you of one thing in my life, it would be to come to a GLOW show,” Eldredge said in a statement. “It’s become a timeless holiday tradition, and you will leave brighter than you came in – I can promise you that.”

The performances will feature music from Eldredge’s new holiday album Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), along with selections from his earlier holiday releases Mr. Christmas (2021) and Glow (2016).

Verizon customers will have first access to tickets through an exclusive presale running September 23 at 2 p.m. local time through September 25 at 10 p.m. Artist presale also begins September 23, with additional presales to follow. General ticket sales open September 26 at noon local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Eldredge’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Nov. 28 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 29 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 30 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 4 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Dec. 5 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Dec. 6 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

Dec. 10 – Saint Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox

Dec. 12 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

Dec. 13 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

Dec. 17 – Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre

Dec. 19 – Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 20 – Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre