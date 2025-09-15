Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ to Welcome Back Angela Grovey

Angela Grovey will return to Broadway this month in the long-running revival of “Chicago” at the Ambassador Theatre.

Grovey, who made her Broadway debut in “Leap of Faith,” will step into the role of Matron “Mama” Morton beginning September 15. She has previously appeared on Broadway in “Escape to Margaritaville” and in the national tours of “The Play That Goes Wrong” and “Newsies.”

The current Broadway cast of “Chicago” includes Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacquline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble features Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, and Samantha Sturm.

The production features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb. It is directed by Walter Bobbie with choreography by Ann Reinking. The creative team includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Scott Lehrer, and casting by ARC.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, “Chicago” won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997. That year, it also earned Tonys for actors Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, director Walter Bobbie, lighting designer Ken Billington, and choreographer Ann Reinking. The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Chicago” website.