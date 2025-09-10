Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ to Welcome Back David Harris

David Harris will return to Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on September 30, taking over the role of The Duke of Monroth at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He succeeds Taye Diggs, who will end his limited engagement as The Duke on September 28.

Harris first played the role on the North American tour of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” before making his Broadway debut in the part. His return to the production marks a continuation of his association with the show, which has remained a Broadway staple since its 2019 debut.

The Broadway cast also includes Emmy winner Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler through November 9, Ashley Loren as Satine, and Christian Douglas in his Broadway debut as Christian.

| RELATED: Broadway’s ‘Just in Time’ to Welcome Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson |

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” adapted from Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, opened on Broadway in 2019 after a pre-Broadway tryout in Boston. The production received 14 Tony Award nominations in 2020, winning 10, including Best Musical. The story follows performer Satine and composer Christian and features modern pop songs such as Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Elton John’s “Your Song,” and Sia’s “Chandelier.”

The show is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Musical supervision is by Justin Levine, with music production by Matt Stine and music direction by Andrew Graham. Orchestrations are by Levine, Stine, Katie Kresek, and Charlie Rosen, with dance arrangements by Levine and Stine.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Peter Hylenski, hair designer David Brian Brown, and makeup designer Sarah Cimino, with creative services from Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin. Casting is handled by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

More information is available at MoulinRougeMusical.com.