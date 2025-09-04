Broadway’s “Just in Time” to Welcome Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson

Broadway’s “Just in Time” will see new faces on stage this fall as Sarah Hyland and Sadie Dickerson join the cast at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Erika Henningsen will end her run as Sandra Dee on September 14. Two days later, Dickerson will step into the role, marking her Broadway debut. Gracie Lawrence, who earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Connie Francis, will play her final performance October 5. Beginning October 8, Hyland will take over the role.

The cast also includes Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

“Just in Time” tells the story of singer Bobby Darin, with Jonathan Groff starring as the 1950s hitmaker. The musical features several of Darin’s popular songs, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” and “Mack the Knife.” Groff, who recently won a Tony Award for his performance in “Merrily We Roll Along,” continues in the leading role.

The musical was developed by Alex Timbers, based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. The book was written by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver. Shannon Lewis choreographs, and Andrew Resnick serves as music supervisor and arranger, also collaborating with Michael Thurber on orchestrations.

Design credits include Derek McLane for scenic design, Catherine Zuber for costumes, Justin Townsend for lighting, and Peter Hylenski for sound. Scott Rowen is production stage manager, with Live Wire Theatrical serving as general manager. The show is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, John Frost, and Groff.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit JustInTimeBroadway.com.