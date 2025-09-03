Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ to Welcome Jane Krakowski This Fall

Jane Krakowski will return to Broadway this fall as the next star of Cole Escola’s comedy “Oh, Mary!” at the Lyceum Theatre.

The Tony Award winner will take over from Jinkx Monsoon for a limited eight-week engagement running October 14 through December 7.

In a statement, Krakowski thanked Escola and director Sam Pinkleton, saying: “Thank you, Cole, for giving us this madcap work of genius, directed to perfection by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton. I am so honored to slip into the bratty curls previously worn by Cole Escola, Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, and Jinkx Monsoon.”

“From the first time I watched Oh, Mary! downtown I thought, ‘how do I get myself on that stage in this role?’ After watching Cole take the NYC taxi ride uptown and now worshipping it four times more, I made it! Oh, Mary! is a comedic work of genius that ends up in my dream version of seven minutes in heaven,” Krakowski continued.

The current Broadway cast includes Monsoon as Mary, Kumail Nanjiani as Mary’s Husband, Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as the Husband’s Assistant. Monsoon will perform through September 28. Standby Hannah Solow will play the role of Mary from September 30 to October 12, before Krakowski begins her run.

The creative team for “Oh, Mary!” features scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, sound designers Daniel Kluger and Drew Levy, wig designer Leah J. Loukas, and music arranger David Dabbon. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein. Bryan Bauer serves as production stage manager with Ryan Patrick Kane as assistant stage manager.