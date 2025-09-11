Broadway’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ Announces Limited Return of Phillip James Brannon 

Phillip James Brannon will return to the Broadway production of “Oh, Mary!” for a limited engagement this month.

Brannon is scheduled to appear in the role of Mary’s Husband from September 11 through September 19 at the Lyceum Theatre, stepping in while Kumail Nanjiani takes a brief, pre-planned leave of absence.

Brannon previously took on the role after Conrad Ricamora’s departure, appearing alongside Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess. His upcoming return reunites him with Cole Escola’s production, which reimagines First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

The current cast includes two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon as Mary, Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Nanjiani, who originated the role of Mary’s Husband on Broadway, is expected to return after September 19 and remain in the production through September 28.

Hannah Solow, a standby, will then assume the title role from September 30 to October 12. Beginning October 14, Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski is scheduled to join the company for an eight-week engagement.

“Oh, Mary!” first premiered Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2024, where its run was extended three times due to high demand. The production opened on Broadway last summer at the Lyceum, where it became the first production in the venue’s 121-year history to gross over $1 million in a single week.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit OhMaryPlay.com.

