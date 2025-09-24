Carín León Adds Three Shows to Historic Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Carín León is expanding his groundbreaking Las Vegas Sphere residency, adding three new shows over Labor Day weekend in response to overwhelming demand.

The Mexican superstar will now perform September 4, 5, and 6, 2026, marking an extension of the first-ever Spanish-language residency at the state-of-the-art venue. The run, produced by AEG Presents, has been hailed as a milestone moment for Latin music in the United States.

Tickets for the new dates will first be available via presale beginning Wednesday, September 24, at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Fans can register at carinleonlive.com/sphere to receive a presale access code. Codes from the initial presale remain valid for this new round. The presale closes Thursday, September 25, at 10 p.m. PT, with the general onsale starting Friday, September 26, at 12 p.m. PT.

A limited number of VIP travel packages are also on sale through carinleon.100xhospitality.com, offering a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, reserved VIP seats, and exclusive merchandise.

León, one of the most prominent voices in regional Mexican music, has become a global ambassador for Spanish-language performance. His Sphere residency cements that influence, with organizers calling it a new standard for live Latin music in the U.S.

See León’s full list of residency dates below:

Carín León | 2025 Sphere Residency

September 4 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

September 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

September 6 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

September 11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

September 12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

September 13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

