Coachella 2026 Confirmed: Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Surprise Headliner Justin Bieber

The wait is over — Coachella has officially revealed its 2026 lineup, confirming earlier reports that Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G would top the bill. The announcement, made late Monday, also included a surprise twist: Justin Bieber will headline the desert festival for the first time.

Bieber’s slot marks both his first-ever billed performance at Coachella and his return to live music after more than three years away from the stage. While he has appeared as a guest alongside artists like Ariana Grande and Daniel Caesar in past years, the pop star will finally take center stage in Indio next April. His headlining set comes on the heels of releasing two new albums this year, Swag and Swag II.

Joining Bieber, Carpenter, and Karol G on the top line is the world premiere of Æden by Anyma. The quartet represents one of Coachella’s most pop-heavy groupings of headliners to date, underscoring the festival’s pivot toward mainstream global stars.

Advertisement

The undercard, however, offers the eclecticism longtime fans expect. The 2026 bill includes The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The xx, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Turnstile, DEVO, Interpol, Laufey, Young Thug, Kaskade, Addison Rae, Ethel Cain, Wet Leg, and Clipse. Other notables span genres and eras, from Nine Inch Noize — a new collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize — to BIGBANG, Blood Orange, Lykke Li, Disclosure, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag, and Röyksopp.

Also teased is what Coachella is billing as “the bunker debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia,” signaling a unique performance tied to the band’s landmark album reissue.

The festival is slated once again for two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 11 a.m. PT, with advance registration already underway. Fans who attended in 2024 or 2025 will have early access beginning Thursday, September 18.

TicketNews previously reported that Carpenter and Karol G were expected to be among the 2026 headliners, though Bieber’s addition represents the biggest surprise in the official lineup.