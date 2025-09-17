Evanescence Offers Fans Free Livestream of Louder Than Life Performance

Fans worldwide will have a chance to catch Evanescence live this weekend, as Veeps announced it will stream the band’s full set from the Louder Than Life Festival on Sunday, September 21.

The broadcast will be available free of charge, giving fans a virtual front-row experience of the GRAMMY®-winning rock band’s high-energy festival performance. Fans can claim their free ticket here and catch the show on September 21.

Louder Than Life’s 11th edition, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, takes place September 18–21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This year’s show marks the festival’s largest event to-date with more than 175 bands scheduled across seven stages over four days.

The livestream arrives in the middle of a milestone year for Evanescence. The band recently returned to the charts with new singles “Afterlife,” featured in Netflix’s Devil May Cry, and “Fight Like A Girl,” featuring K.Flay, from Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Vocalist Amy Lee has also unveiled new collaborations, including “End of You” with Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante and Poppy, and “Hand That Feeds” with Halsey, also tied to Ballerina.

In addition to their festival sets, Evanescence is preparing for a busy touring schedule. The group has announced a series of Australian headline dates, as well as upcoming performances supporting Metallica on the ongoing M72 tour.