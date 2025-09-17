Extra Innings Festival Announce Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley and Hardy as Headliners

The Extra Innings Festival will return to Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park on February 27 to 28, 2026, for its third edition. The two-day event will be headlined by Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, and Hardy.

The lineup also includes Jessie Murph, Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Muscadine Bloodline, Bret Michaels, 49 Winchester, and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. Performances will take place across three stages with no overlapping sets.

In addition to live music, the festival will feature baseball activities throughout the weekend. Fans will be able to participate in interactive games and see appearances from MLB players including Darryl Strawberry, Jermaine Dye, Bret Boone, Jonny Gomes, and Kerry Wood. “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” will return with interviews and live performances from artists on the lineup and other surprise guests.

Presale tickets will be available starting September 18 at 10 a.m. PT for fans who register for the festival SMS list. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public after the presale.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the Extra Innings Festival official website.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

Extra Innings Festival 2026