Full Cast Announced for Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ National Tour

The national tour of the Alicia Keys jukebox musical “Hell’s Kitchen” has finalized its cast and will begin performances on October 10 at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. The tour is scheduled to visit more than 30 cities in its first year.

Desmond Sean Ellington will play Davis and JonAvery Worrell will portray Knuck, completing the principal cast alongside Maya Drake as Ali, Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, and Roz White as Miss Liza Jane.

The ensemble cast includes Stemarciae Bain, Miya Bass, Jaylen T. Bryant, Rashada Dawan, Sherée Marcelle Dunwell, ’Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Jeffrey May Hyche, Alfred Jackson, GiGi Lewis, Christopher Miller, Usman Ali Mughal, Chikezie Nwankwo, Sangeetha “Sang” Santhebennur, Marley Soleil, Beda Spindola, Asten Stewart, Teetee, Sydney Townsend, Timothy Wilson, and Ethan Zundell.

Additionally, Serena Williams has joined the “Hell’s Kitchen” tour as a co-producer, marking her first involvement in a Broadway production. Williams shared in a statement, ““I was blown away when I saw Hell’s Kitchen on Broadway last summer.”

“I am proud to join the producing team of my first-ever Broadway show and support Alicia and the amazing company of Hell’s Kitchen as they get ready to light up the country on tour,” Williams continued. “Go see Hell’s Kitchen when it comes to a city near you!”

Keys added, “I am so excited to have Serena join the Hell’s Kitchen family as a co-producer as we begin our North American tour…it just keeps getting better! We’re so grateful! Let’s go!!!”

“Hell’s Kitchen,” with music and lyrics by Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, follows 17-year-old Ali and her mother living in a cramped New York City apartment near Times Square. Ali wants to pursue her dreams in the city, while her mother worries she may repeat past mistakes.

The Broadway creative team will return for the tour. Michael Greif directs, with choreography by Camille A. Brown. Orchestrators Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt lead the music team, with arrangements by Keys and Blackstone. Scenic design is by Robert Brill, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound by Gareth Owen, and projections by Peter Nigrini.

Tickets and a full tour schedule are available at HellsKitchen.com.