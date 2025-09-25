‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’ Returns to SoHo Playhouse for Limited Off-Broadway Run

SoHo Playhouse is bringing back one of its fastest-selling comedies this fall, as Gwyneth Goes Skiing returns for a six-week run beginning October 8. The limited engagement will feature 32 performances through November 16, with an opening night set for October 14.

Created, directed, and performed by Awkward Productions’ Linus Karp and Joseph Martin — the duo behind Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story — the show blends pop culture parody with audience participation. The Off-Broadway comedy completely sold out its earlier New York run in January, as well as its prior engagement in London.

The production also boasts original music by hitmaker Leland, known for work with Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Cher, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Vocals come from Darren Criss, an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Award winner, as well as Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Award winner Cat Cohen. Drag star Trixie Mattel makes a special video appearance.

Billed as “a story of love, betrayal, and skiing — where you are the jury,” the 90-minute show pokes fun at Hollywood wellness mogul Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2016 skiing collision with a Utah optometrist that later turned into a courtroom spectacle.

Following sold-out runs in London, Los Angeles, Edinburgh Fringe, and even Park City, Utah — the site of the actual trial — the production has drawn global acclaim for its campy humor and interactive format.

Audiences can expect what the creators call “queer chaos,” with the added invitation to “BYOJE (bring your own jade eggs).”

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is written and produced by Karp and Martin with music produced by Gabe Lopez. Awkward Productions and Nic Connaughton are credited as producers.

Tickets and additional details are available via SoHo Playhouse.