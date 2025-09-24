‘House of McQueen’ Adds Performances, Announces New Lead Actor

The Off-Broadway production of “House of McQueen” has extended its run at The Mansion at Hudson Yards. Originally scheduled for a limited engagement, the play will now continue performances through November 2.

The extension comes with a casting change in the lead role. Liam Tamne will take over as fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen beginning October 2. Tamne’s casting follows the departure of Bridgerton actor Luke Newton, who will play his final performance on September 28.

Written by Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, “House of McQueen” dramatizes the late designer’s life and career. The production explores McQueen’s personal relationships, including his bond with mentor Isabella Blow.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Robert Wierzel, and sound designer G Clausen. Video and projection design is by Brad Peterson, hair, wig, and makeup design is by Tommy Kurzman, and choreography is by Benjamin Freedman. Deborah Hecht provides dialect coaching, and intimacy coordination is by NJ Agwuna. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis.

In addition to the play, The Mansion also hosts an exhibition of McQueen’s fashion pieces. Curated by Gill Linton, the showcase features 30 archival works dating from 1995 to 2010, many being publicly displayed for the first time. Ticket holders can view the collection before the show or during intermission at no extra cost.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit TheHouseOfMcQueen.com.