Infamous Fyre Festival to be Reimagined in New Musical Production

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland may not own the Fyre Fest brand anymore — and is no longer attempting to resurrect the event this year — but the failed festival’s memory will now live on in a musical.

“Fyre Fest The Musical” is in development, led by producers Taiki Waititi, singer Rita Ora, Matthew Weaver, and Hungry Man Productions. Bryan Buckley will direct the show, write the show’s book, and produce it under his Hungry Man banner, while seven-time Grammy winner Paul Epworth will pen the music and David Korins will provide scene design.

“I never saw myself doing a theatrical musical comedy,” Buckley said in a statement. “But then again, I never saw something completely mind-bendingly ridiculous and intriguing as what went down with Fyre Festival. A spectacular failed endeavor—that will haunt a generation forever. I cannot wait to get this show out to the world. And yeah man, this time there will actually be music or your money back.”

For those who don’t remember: the first Fyre Festival turned out a disaster. The 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Ticketholders showed up to the biggest scam of their lives; at the island, they were met with wet tents, no performers, and a boxed cheese sandwich for dinner. The disastrous, failed event sparked eight lawsuits and became an infamous cultural sensation, resulting in two film documentaries.

McFarland attempted to bring back the festival for Fyre Fest 2 this year, though the festival endured several setbacks. It was ultimately cancelled, and McFarland sold the festival brand and IP on eBay.

The project officially launched with an event in Brooklyn on September 8.