Jeb Brown to Lead Off-Broadway Return of ‘Beau the Musical’

Jeb Brown will star in the title role of “Beau the Musical” when the production returns Off-Broadway this fall. The show will begin previews at St. Luke’s Theatre on October 13, followed by an official opening on October 27.

Notably, although Brown was not part of the musical’s earlier staging at Out of the Box Theatrics’ Christopher Street venue, he has a longstanding connection to the project. He performed on the world premiere cast album and appeared in the 2022 film version, making this run his first time taking the role to the stage.

Matt Rodin, who has been part of “Beau the Musical” since its earliest workshops, will reprise his role as Ace. Rodin has been involved with the production for more than seven years, including its premiere and subsequent adaptations. Additional casting for the encore will be announced soon.

“Beau the Musical” was created and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar. The show features eight actor-musicians who tell the story of Ace Baker, a young queer man who learns that his grandfather, believed to have died, is still alive.

The encore run is being produced by Bryan McCaffrey and Leah Michalos in association with The StoryLine Project and Out of the Box Theatrics.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest cast announcements and details, theatergoers can visit BeautheMusical.com.