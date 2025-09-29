Jonas Brothers Extend JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour

Jonas Brothers 4th of July Show Taping in Cleveland | Photo by Eric Drost via Wikimedia Commons

The Jonas Brothers are expanding their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour with 18 additional shows across North America.

The new dates begin on November 16 in Newark and will take the band to cities such as Cincinnati, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Ottawa, Montreal and Baltimore before wrapping up on December 22 in Brooklyn.

Singer Jesse McCartney, who previously joined the group for surprise appearances, will officially serve as the opening act in several cities on the newly announced leg. In addition to opening for the Jonas Brothers, McCartney is also getting ready for his own headlining tour, set to kick off September 30 in Washington DC and continue through November 15. .

Greetings from MORE hometowns ‼️ We couldn’t be more excited to add these new dates on the Greetings From Your Hometown tour with our day-1 friend, @JesseMcCartney



Fan-Presale is Wednesday, October 1st at 10am – 10pm local

Public On-Sale kicks off Thursday, October 2nd at 10am… pic.twitter.com/UqNw6vUwxw — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) September 29, 2025

| RELATED: Jesse McCartney Announces 2025 Weightless Tour Across North America |

Additionally, The Jonas Brothers also added two special events outside of the arena schedule. On October 31, the group will host “DNCE Halloween,” a show tied to Joe Jonas’ dance-pop project. On November 30, Nick Jonas will present a “Sunday Best Brunch” in Salt Lake City ahead of the band’s concert at Maverik Center later that evening.

Tickets for the added shows go on sale Thursday, October 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour began August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with special guests Demi Lovato, Switchfoot, and Dean Lewis. Since then, the Jonas Brothers have performed in arenas across the continent while bringing out a range of surprise guests, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Christina Perri, Jason Mraz, John Legend, and Sum 41.

The JONAS20 tour celebrates the brothers’ 20 years as a band. The setlists highlight their early hits along with songs from recent releases.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the Jonas Brother’s official website.

A list of newly announced tour dates can be found below:

Oct 31. – DNCE HALLOWEEN

Nov. 16: Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center+*

Nov 22: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center^*

Nov. 23: Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar’s Arena^*

Nov. 29: Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Nov. 30: Nick Jonas Sunday Best Brunch

Nov. 30: Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center*

Dec. 3: Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena^*

Dec. 4: Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena^*

Dec. 6: New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center^*

Dec. 9: North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena^*

Dec. 11: Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena^*

Dec. 12: Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena^*

Dec. 14: Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum^*

Dec. 15: Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^*

Dec. 17: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^*

Dec. 18: Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena^*

Dec 20: Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena^*

Dec. 21: Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena^*

Dec 22: Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center^*

+With The All American Rejects

^With Jesse McCartney

*With Franklin Jonas