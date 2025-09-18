‘Kimberly Akimbo’ National Tour Adds New Cast Members

The national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo” is set to welcome new performers this fall.

Beginning September 23 in San Antonio, Gabby Beredo will join the company as Delia. On October 28, when the tour reaches Philadelphia, Marcus Phillips will step into the role of Seth and Max Santopietro will appear as Aaron. That same day, Aidan B. Jones and Benjamin Camenzuli will begin as understudies.

The new additions join a cast led by Ann Morrison, who originated a role in “Merrily We Roll Along” and now stars as Kimberly. The company also includes Jim Hogan as Buddy, Emily Koch as Debra, Laura Woyasz as Pattie, Skye Alyssa Friedman as Teresa, and Darron Hayes as Martin. Understudies Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, and Bailey Ryon continue with the production, while Janet Dickinson serves as standby for Kimberly.

“Kimberly Akimbo” premiered Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company before transferring to Broadway in 2022. The show earned five Tony Awards in 2023, including Best Musical. Victoria Clark won her second Tony for her performance in the title role, and director Jessica Stone received a nomination. Stone has returned to direct the touring production.

The musical is based on David Lindsay-Abaire’s 2000 play of the same name. Lindsay-Abaire wrote the book and lyrics, with music composed by Jeanine Tesori. The story follows Kimberly Levaco, a New Jersey teenager with a rare condition that causes her to age at four times the normal rate.

For more information and a full list of tour stops, theatergoers can visit KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com.