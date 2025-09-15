LCD Soundsystem Returns to New York for 2025 Residency Run

LCD Soundsystem will return to New York City this year for a new residency at the Knockdown Center in Queens. The band has scheduled 12 performances across November and December 2025.

The residency will take place over three consecutive weekends. The first run of shows is scheduled for November 20 through 23. The second block will follow on December 4 through 7. The final four shows will take place December 10 through 13.

In the weeks leading up to the residency, LCD Soundsystem will perform two co-headlining shows with Pulp at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Alongside the concert news, the band has confirmed that a new studio album is planned for release this year. No release date or track details have been announced, but it will mark LCD Soundsystem’s first full-length record since 2017’s American Dream.

Tickets for the residency will be available through a fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. ET. General on-sale begins Friday, September 19 at the same time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official LCD Soundsystem website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

09/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

11/20 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/21 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/22 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/23 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/04 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/05 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/06 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/07 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/10 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/11 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/12 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

12/13 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

^ = w/ Gustaf

* = w/ Pulp