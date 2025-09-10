NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Pushes Back on FIFA’s World Cup Ticket Pricing

As ticketing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins to roll out, a leading New York City mayoral candidate is warning that local fans may be priced out of the historic event.

Zohran Mamdani, the state assemblymember who won the Democratic primary and currently leads in the polls for mayor, is calling on FIFA to reconsider its dynamic pricing strategy and resale policies. Ticket registration for the Visa Presale Draw opens Wednesday, with general sales expected to begin in October.

FIFA confirmed last week that it will employ dynamic pricing for the tournament, allowing ticket prices to fluctuate based on demand. That could mean seats ranging from $60 to more than $6,000 – likely dramatically inflated during “peak demand” in the early sales process, and reduced if the pricing scares too many fans away and empty seats remain as matches approach. Eight matches, including the World Cup Final on July 19, 2026, are slated for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey – just across the Hudson from Manhattan.

Mamdani urged FIFA to take steps to ensure accessibility, including placing a cap on resale prices and reserving 15% of tickets for tri-state area residents at discounted rates.

“So many of our neighbors will not afford to be able to be there,” Mamdani said. “We will continue to see working people being priced out of the game that they love.”

The assemblymember framed the issue as part of New York’s broader affordability crisis, comparing the situation to soaring prices for Knicks playoff tickets. “We do not need to be deprived of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the world’s game,” he added.

Mamdani’s comments follow growing backlash to FIFA’s pricing model. As TicketNews previously reported, fans and consumer advocates warned that dynamic pricing—already controversial in the concert industry—could leave everyday supporters unable to attend matches. FIFA has also raised the base price of final tickets to more than $6,700, a dramatic increase over the $1,600 max at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, fueling criticism that the event is being priced as an elite spectacle rather than a global celebration.

For fans unable to afford tickets, FIFA is also recruiting 65,000 volunteers worldwide, open to anyone age 18 or older.

A PIX11/Emerson College/The Hill poll released this week shows Mamdani holding a 15-point lead over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral race. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa trails behind Cuomo, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams lags three points behind Sliwa.