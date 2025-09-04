From $60 to More Than $6K: FIFA’s Dynamic Pricing Plan for 2026 World Cup Tickets

FIFA World Cup 2026 - image of the championship trophy in front of flags of the three host nations for the tournament - Canada, Mexico, and the United States (image via FIFA website)

Fans hoping to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America are already bracing for sticker shock, as FIFA announced the ticket price ranges this week. The governing body announced that tickets will initially range from $60 for group-stage matches to more than $6,700 for the final at MetLife Stadium, but prices are expected to fluctuate depending on demand.

The announcement immediately triggered skepticism among supporters, many of whom recall the debacle of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where dynamic pricing backfired spectacularly.

Notably, fans purchasing tickets during the initial period will not know what teams will be playing on the day of the match – as group draws and schedule specific won’t be known until December.

A Pattern of Sky-High Pricing

Even before the announcement of general ticket ranges, fans were outraged by the cost of hospitality packages marketed by FIFA’s partner On Location when they were announced earlier this year. Those bundles, which include premium seating and perks like private lounges and catered meals, start at $1,400 per person for a single group match and soar as high as $73,200 for multi-game packages that include the final.

That pricing contrasts sharply with the promises made during the “United Bid” process that secured hosting rights for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. At the time, group-stage seats were projected to average just $305—a fraction of what is now on offer.

Fan frustration was immediate and widespread, with social media filled with complaints that FIFA is prioritizing corporate clients and wealthy travelers at the expense of ordinary supporters.

From $25 in 1994 to $6,730 in 2026

The price surge is especially stark when compared to prior World Cups. In 1994, the last time the U.S. hosted, ticket prices ranged from $25 to $475. In Qatar in 2022, seats ran from about $69 to $1,600. For 2026, FIFA’s “starting price” of $60 masks the reality that only a small fraction of seats in each venue will be offered at that level, while marquee matches are expected to fetch thousands.

Falk Eller, FIFA’s director of ticketing and hospitality, defended the strategy by noting that about one million tickets will be released in the first phase, and prices will “vary based on market demand.” Officials also confirmed that FIFA’s official resale exchange will allow tickets to be resold at uncapped prices (except in Mexico, where local regulators require resale at face value).

It is unclear at this time whether or not FIFA will make efforts to eliminate consumer choice in resale platforms for the events. It has done so in the past – restricting resale and driving consumers to the black market during its last edition in Qatar.

Sticker Shock in the First Sales Window

The first phase of ticket sales opens September 10 with an exclusive Visa presale draw, giving cardholders the earliest opportunity to secure seats. FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer for the 2026 event, Heimo Schirgi, encouraged fans to “get your tickets early” if they know when and where they want to attend. But early buyers may find themselves paying a heavy premium if prices follow the same trajectory as the Club World Cup.

During that event, tickets initially surged into the hundreds of dollars before collapsing in the face of weak demand. Seats for the opening match featuring Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami dropped from $349 to $55, and semifinal tickets plunged from $473 to just $13 as match time approached. Many fans who bought early paid hundreds more than those who waited, with FIFA refusing to issue refunds.

The fiasco left stadiums visibly empty, forcing FIFA to resort to flash sales, giveaways, and volunteer freebies to paper over swaths of unsold seats. Observers called it “a master class in how not to sell tickets in the United States.”

A Familiar Strategy, a Familiar Backlash

Dynamic pricing—long used by airlines and increasingly embraced by Live Nation clients using Ticketmaster for concerts—has drawn sharp backlash from consumers in recent years. Rock icons like Bruce Springsteen and Oasis have faced boycotts and even regulatory scrutiny over the practice, which effectively surges prices upward during periods of high demand.

Robert Smith of The Cure famously called the use of “platinum” and “dynamic” price-surging systems out after his band opted out of using them for their recent tour.

“We didn’t allow dynamic pricing because it’s a scam and would disappear if every artist said, ‘I don’t want that,’” Smith said. “But most artists hide behind management. ‘Oh, we didn’t know,’ they say. They all know. If they say they do not, they’re either f***ing stupid or lying. It’s just driven by greed.”

World Cup supporters now fear the same outcome: early sales windows in which FIFA’s algorithm-driven system pushes prices to the absolute maximum fans might be willing to pay, only to discount heavily later if demand falls short.

As one columnist put it, World Cup prices range from “not bad to puking noises.”

What’s Next

The Visa presale draw closes September 19, with successful applicants notified by the end of the month. Additional sales phases will run from October through the tournament’s July 19, 2026 final, including random-draw lotteries and eventual first-come, first-served availability.

With 104 matches across 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, millions of tickets will be available. But based on FIFA’s recent track record, fans may need to weigh whether buying early is worth the risk of watching prices tumble later—while their wallets remain lighter.