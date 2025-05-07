Fans Stunned by FIFA World Cup ’26 “Hospitality” Ticket Prices

Fans take a selfie at the 50 yard line at Super Bowl LVIII. (Photo courtesy On Location)

The first ticketing packages for the 2026 men’s World Cup went on sale this week, sparking sticker shock among fans over sky-high prices. Released Tuesday by On Location, FIFA’s official hospitality partner, the packages bundle tickets to multiple matches with premium perks—but come at an eye-popping cost, beginning around $5,300 and soaring as high as $73,200.

These initial offerings target the hospitality sector, featuring options that include private suites, lounge access, special culinary menus and other VIP experiences at the 11 U.S. host venues. Fans looking at the top-tier “U.S. Venue Series” for New York—which includes the July 19 final at the Meadowlands—can expect to spend up to $73,200 per person for the most luxurious tier. Other cities, such as Los Angeles and Dallas, also tout venue packages in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“If you look at what a concert ticket costs, I feel that this is fairly affordable for a hospitality ticket,” said Alicia Falken, general manager of On Location’s World Cup 2026 business in a story published by The Athletic. She added that despite the steep fees, these hospitality packages offer elevated experiences—like access to pitchside lounges and expedited stadium entry—beyond a standard seat.

This has been the standard practice for On Location as it has increasingly monopolized the market for tickets to major events. Tickets to events like the NCAA basketball Final Four and Super Bowl are harder and harder to purchase outside of these “hospitality” arrangements, which has driven up prices overall due to the relative scarcity of tickets without the extras.

Based on the immediate reaction to the price reveals, many fans aren’t ready to pay luxury car prices for a handful of soccer matches, especially given that regular tickets have yet to be released. During the United Bid process, the U.S., Canada and Mexico projected group-stage seats would average around $305, a fraction of the current hospitality price tags. That discrepancy has fueled frustration, as supporters question whether FIFA’s approach is prioritizing big spenders at the expense of ordinary fans.

A sampling of fan response from social media this week:

The hospitality launch includes three main types of packages:

U.S. Venue Series: Tickets to every match at a specific U.S. host city, including the final at New York/New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Prices start in the mid-four-figure range and can climb beyond $70,000, depending on the city and level of VIP treatment.

Tickets to every match at a specific U.S. host city, including the final at New York/New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Prices start in the mid-four-figure range and can climb beyond $70,000, depending on the city and level of VIP treatment. U.S. Four-Match Series: Tickets and hospitality for four games spread across different U.S. venues, which start at around $5,300. The U.S. men’s national team’s opening match in Los Angeles on June 12 is excluded from these packages.

Tickets and hospitality for four games spread across different U.S. venues, which start at around $5,300. The U.S. men’s national team’s opening match in Los Angeles on June 12 is excluded from these packages. Follow My Team: Tickets for a specific team’s group-stage matches, beginning at $6,600. This option includes hospitality access in what On Location calls the “FIFA Pavilion,” featuring pre- and post-match entertainment and premium seating.

On Location has previously organized hospitality at Super Bowls, major concerts, and the 2024 Paris Olympics, which Falken said was the largest sports hospitality program in history. She argues the pricing for the 2026 World Cup is competitive when compared to other premium live-event experiences. Many fans, however, see it differently—pointing to the gap between the $305 average once hinted at in the bid and the current premium prices on offer.

Regular ticket sales are expected to begin later this year, with no official word on cost or availability. For fans who simply want to attend a match or two without all the frills, the hope is those face-value tickets will be far more affordable. But in the wake of these early hospitality listings, skepticism about pricing at the “people’s game” has already begun to spread.

FIFA has yet to comment on the pricing, deferring questions to On Location. In the meantime, supporters around the world are bracing for what might come next, hoping that more affordable options emerge—lest many be shut out of the biggest soccer party on the planet.