Bruce Springsteen Shrugs Off Criticism of Dynamic Ticket Pricing

Bruce Springsteen shrugged off criticism of his allowing for “dynamic” surge ticket pricing when his 2023 E Street Band tour dates went on sale...

Bruce Springsteen shrugged off criticism of his allowing for “dynamic” surge ticket pricing when his 2023 E Street Band tour dates went on sale earlier this year, which drew widespread fan condemnation and anger. The singer defended the prices – which some fans complained were surged into multiple thousands of dollars for single seats in some instances – as just being “what everybody else is doing” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Springsteen is returning to the road with the E Street Band in 2023, his first tour with the band he initially rose to fame with in the 1970s since well before the pandemic, having done his Springsteen on Broadway residency in New York both before and after/during the COVID-19 pause on most live entertainment events. But the combination of high demand and surge pricing authorized by the artist sent prices through to the stratosphere when fans headed to the box office.

That sticker shock caused a wave of negative coverage, and even scrutiny of Ticketmaster from politicians like New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, who called for the company to be investigated – which appears to have been heeded by the Department of Justice, as recently reported in the wake of the Taylor Swift ticketing debacle.

He spoke with the venerable publication about the tour dates and their reaction as part of an interview discussing his new album of R&B cover songs. And he didn’t seem to be too concerned with the negative reaction.

“What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, “Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.”, he told reporter Andy Greene in an exchange that takes place deep in the interview. “That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans.”

“This time I told them, “Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.” So that’s what happened. That’s what they did [laughs].”

As you said, the fans were pretty upset. Backstreets said it caused them to suffer a “crisis of faith.” They wrote an op-ed where they said that dynamic pricing “violates an implicit contract between Bruce Springsteen and his fans.” How did you feel about all that blowback against you?

Well, I’m old. I take a lot of things in stride [laughs]. You don’t like to be criticized. You certainly don’t like to be the poster boy for high ticket prices. It’s the last thing you prefer to be. But that’s how it went. You have to own the decisions you have made and go out and just continue to do your best. And that was my take on it. I think if folks come to the show, they’re going to have a good time.

Springsteen and his band begin their tour in February, with rehersals expected to begin in January with the E Street Band. The full touring schedule and ticket purchase links are available below.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour Dates – 2023

North America – Leg 1



Feb. 1 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

Feb. 7 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Feb. 16 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Feb. 18 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center)

Feb. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Feb. 27 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Mar. 2 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Mar. 5 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mar. 7 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

Mar. 9 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Mar. 12 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun

Mar. 14 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena

Mar. 16 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 18 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

Mar. 20 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Mar. 25 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

Mar. 27 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

Mar. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 1 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Apr. 3 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Apr. 5 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Apr. 7 – Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Arena

Apr. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 11 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Apr. 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Europe and the UK

April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

April 30, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 15, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff Arena

May 30 – Edinburgh | BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland

June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund

June 16 – Birmingham | Villa Park

June 18, 2023 – Werchter, Belgium | Festivalpark Werchter

June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 28, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 2, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 6 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 8 – London | BST Hyde Park

July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion

July 21, 2023 – Hockenheim, Germany | Hockenheimring

July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

Last Updated on November 21, 2022 by Dave Clark