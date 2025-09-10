Review Clears FireAid of Misusing $100M in Wildfire Relief Funds

Oak View Group co-founder and music mega-manager Irving Azoff is facing direct scrutiny from senior GOP lawmakers over the distribution of funds from the FireAid benefit concerts earlier this year (Photo: Luke Harold, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

An independent investigation by Latham & Watkins into FireAid’s handling of more than $100 million raised for Los Angeles wildfire relief has found no evidence of misuse, pushing back against months of political and public scrutiny over how the star-studded charity distributed its aid.

Law firm Latham & Watkins released its report Monday, concluding that FireAid’s grantmaking was mission-aligned, transparent, and impactful. The review stated that investigators “have not identified any evidence of misconduct, including any intent to deceive donors or to misappropriate funds for any purpose.” Instead, the firm found that FireAid took “a cautious approach,” working through partners such as the Annenberg Foundation and Goldman Sachs Donor Advised Fund to ensure that funds reached survivors through established nonprofit networks.

Full Latham & Watkins Report on FireAid (PDF opens in new window)

The findings come after Republican lawmakers demanded a detailed accounting of the organization’s spending, raising concerns that donors and victims were misled. As TicketNews previously reported, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) sent a letter last month to FireAid organizers Irving and Shelli Azoff requesting comprehensive grant records and urging that the group’s remaining $25 million in funds be directed to victims rather than nonprofit intermediaries.

A central figure in the review is Makan Delrahim, a partner at Latham & Watkins who represented FireAid in the matter. Delrahim previously led the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, where he oversaw the 2019 settlement allowing Live Nation to continue operating Ticketmaster despite widespread concerns over its market dominance. His longtime ties to FireAid organizer Irving Azoff — one of the music industry’s most powerful executives and a close ally of Live Nation — have drawn particular attention as scrutiny of the charity intensified. Delrahim has been blunt in dismissing criticism of FireAid’s grantmaking as “misinformation,” while emphasizing that the organization’s approach complied fully with nonprofit law and donor expectations.

FireAid has consistently defended its model, arguing that as a newly formed 501(c)(3) it lacked the infrastructure to deliver direct cash assistance itself and instead partnered with “trusted local nonprofits” across food, housing, trauma recovery, and other needs. The Latham & Watkins review backed this approach, noting that grants already provided significant community benefits. One partner, The Change Reaction, used a $1 million FireAid grant to distribute 197 direct cash grants to fire victims for rent, food, clothing, school supplies, and medication.

To date, FireAid says it has distributed $75 million across more than 170 nonprofits, schools, and community organizations, with the remaining $25 million set for release by the end of 2025. Grants are restricted solely to community relief, recovery, and rebuilding, not overhead or salaries. A progress report published alongside the investigation lists each funded organization and outlines focus areas for the final round of awards, including housing, trauma recovery, rebuilding community spaces, and long-term fire prevention.

“It is important the survivors and our L.A. community have real insight into how FireAid funds are supporting recovery,” the group said in a statement. “The Latham & Watkins Investigative Report affirms that FireAid’s grantmaking was transparent, mission-aligned and impactful for fire-affected communities across Los Angeles.”

The investigation offers some vindication for FireAid organizers, who have faced growing skepticism from both lawmakers and the public over how quickly and directly the money raised at January’s benefit concerts was reaching displaced residents. FireAid has pledged to commission its own independent audit once all funds are distributed and make those results public as well.

The organization staged its benefit concerts on January 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, with performances from more than 30 artists. The events, organized by Irving and Shelli Azoff in partnership with Live Nation and the Annenberg Foundation, were streamed globally and raised an estimated $100 million for relief efforts.

