Roger Goodell: Taylor Swift Is ‘Welcome at Any Time’ to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift is arguably the most popular musician in the world — and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has officially extended an offer for the “Cruel Summer” singer to take over one of the biggest stages: the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Since Swift’s engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, rumors have been circulating that Swift is a contender for the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime show next year. During an interview on the Today show this week, Goodell didn’t deny the possibility of Swift taking the stage.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said. “She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Goodell if an appearance by Swift was “in the works.”

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” Goodell said regarding the rumors. “It’s a maybe.”

Goodell added that he’s “waiting on my friend Jay-Z” to handle the logistics. Jay-Z is currently in partnership with the NFL alongside Roc Nation; the deal began in 2019 and the rapper acts as the league’s “live music entertainment strategist” for the halftime show.

While Goodell is set to welcome Swift to the Super Bowl, U.S. Vice President JD Vance isn’t too keen on the “Bad Blood” singer’s affiliation with the NFL. He recently said he hopes the NFL does not become too favorable of the Chiefs amid Kelce and Swift’s engagement.

“I will say as a football fan – as a Cincinnati Bengals fan – I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” Vance said during an interview with USA Today.

He went on to note that “I’m worried they’re going to have a Super Bowl wedding this season” and “the Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else.”

“So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, look, you guys got to be fair,” Vance said. “Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can’t put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Swift’s influence has been dubbed “Swiftonomics” for its measurable economic impact on ticket sales, travel, and merchandise. Her relationship with Kelce has similarly boosted NFL ratings and Chiefs franchise value. Now, her engagement is providing a fresh spark for entrepreneurs and event organizers seeking to capture fandom energy.