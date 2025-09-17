Sammy Hagar Brings ‘Best of All Worlds’ Back to Las Vegas

Sammy Hagar is returning to Las Vegas in 2026 for an 11-date residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The Red Rocker will perform his “Best of All Worlds” show, featuring songs from his time with Van Halen, his solo career, and his work with Montrose. The residency will take place in March and September, with shows scheduled for March 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, and 21, and September 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26.

Hagar will be joined by his all-star band, including Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, drummer Kenny Aronoff, and multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte.

The announcement follows Hagar’s previous “Best of All Worlds” residency earlier this year at Dolby Live, which will be featured on an upcoming live album releasing October 10.

Additionally, Hagar has several 2025 shows remaining, including performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 19 and a week of “Cabo Wabo Cantina Birthday Bash” performances in October.

Live Nation All Access members can purchase tickets to the newly announced shows in a pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. PT. General ticket sales begin Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Hagar’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sep 19, 2025 — iHeartRadio Music Festival – Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Oct 07, 2025 — Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur MX — Cabo Wabo Cantina

Oct 09, 2025 — Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur MX — Cabo Wabo Cantina

Oct 11, 2025 — Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur MX — Cabo Wabo Cantina

Oct 13, 2025 — Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur MX — Cabo Wabo Cantina

Mar 11, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Mar 13, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Mar 14, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Mar 18, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Mar 20, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Mar 21, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sep 18, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sep 19, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sep 23, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sep 25, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sep 26, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — Dolby Live at Park MGM