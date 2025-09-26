Sports Illustrated Tickets Inks Fan Experience Deal With Tottenham

Sports Illustrated Tickets has struck a landmark 12-year agreement with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the team’s Official Fan Experience Partner. The deal, announced Thursday, debuts SI Tickets as the inaugural member of The Collective—a new sponsorship program designed to deliver tailored activations across each stand at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The partnership will introduce both new hospitality spaces and an immersive storytelling exhibition aimed at deepening fan engagement on matchdays. The announcement included details on:

Defining Moments Exhibition – A curated collection of iconic Sports Illustrated covers, photography, and Spurs history, brought to life across wallscapes, portraits, and interactive displays in the East Stand. Each installation includes QR codes unlocking exclusive digital content, behind-the-scenes stories, and rewards. Fans will also have opportunities to create custom magazine covers.

– A 3,000-capacity premium hospitality area debuting in the East Premium section of the stadium, featuring interactive SI content. The Cover Club – The Lower East Side bar has been redesigned with SI’s visual heritage in mind, offering a cultural blend of sport and hospitality.

“This partnership with Spurs is among the most significant milestones for Sports Illustrated Tickets to date,” said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. “Together, we’re excited to offer Spurs fans an enhanced experience that honors the Club’s heritage as only a Sports Illustrated company can.”

Tottenham’s Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Norys added: “Partnering with Sports Illustrated Tickets is an incredible opportunity to bring the passion, energy, and stories that make this Club so special to life in new and engaging ways for fans across the globe and in the stadium on matchdays.”

The collaboration is positioned as just the beginning of Tottenham’s The Collective sponsorship program, with future phases expected to bring additional bespoke brand experiences to each stand of the stadium.

Sports Illustrated Tickets, which recently announced a multi-year fan experience deal with the NFL’s Washington Commanders, continues to expand its presence in the global sports marketplace.