The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Postpone North, South American Tour Dates

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter have postponed their upcoming North and South American tour dates after guitarists Steve Jones suffered a broken wrist.

The band posted a message to social media this week, noting that “we have some unfortunate news to share about our upcoming North and South American performances.”

“I’ve got some good news and bad news,” Jones said. “What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won’t be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I’ll be 70 tomorrow! God bless, and God save the wrist.”

The band noted that performances will be postponed and rescheduled to when Jones is fully recovered.

The band’s North American leg of the tour was set to kick-off on September 16 in Dallas, followed by gigs in cities like Cleveland, Toronto, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium. A South American run was slated to follow, featuring shows in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The group was also set to perform at Chicago’s Riot Fest and CBGB Fest in Brooklyn.

This trek would have marked a rare live return for the Sex Pistols, who originally disbanded in 1978 after one landmark album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols. Though they have reunited occasionally over the years, this tour was set to be the first time Carter joined surviving members Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock.