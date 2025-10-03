Acid Bath Announce Houston and Dallas Shows for 2026

Acid Bath have expanded their 2026 U.S. tour with two newly announced concerts in Texas.

The reunited metal band will perform at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on March 28, followed by a show at South Side Ballroom in Dallas on April 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

In Houston, Acid Bath will be joined by Obituary, High on Fire, and Necrofier. The Dallas bill includes Baroness and Fugitive, the latter featuring members of Power Trip.

The Texas shows will come after a series of U.S. concerts already announced for March. In addition to their headlining dates, Acid Bath are confirmed to perform at Decibel Magazine’s Metal & Beer Fest.

Next summer, the band will take their reunion overseas for a European run. They will serve as direct support for System of a Down and Queens of the Stone Age.

The tour begins on June 29 in Stockholm, Sweden. From there, the itinerary includes stops in several major cities, among them Paris, Milan, Berlin, Düsseldorf, London, and Warsaw before wrapping up on July 18.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

10/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District

11/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena ~

12/06 – Denver, CO @ Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed !

03/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom @

03/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

03/21 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns %

03/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hill Lawn ^

04/04 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom +

06/29 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena &

07/02 – Paris, France @ Stade De France &

07/06 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura &

07/08 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion &

07/10 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf &

07/13 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium &

07/18 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy &

* = w/ Voivod

~ = w/ Mastodon, Power Trip, Amigo the Devil, and Solient Green

! = w/ High on Fire and Weedeater

@ = w/ Baroness & The Skull

# = w/ Midnight, Amigo the Devil, Nunslaughter, and Radian

% = w/ Obituary, Herakleion, and Saint Avangeline

^ = w/ Obituary, High on Fire, and Necrofier

+ = w/ Baroness and Fugitive

& = w/ System of a Down and Queens of the Stone Age