Alabama Shakes, My Morning Jacket, and Sheryl Crow to Headline 2026 High Water Festival

High Water Festival will return to North Charleston, South Carolina’s Riverfront Park on April 18 and 19, 2026.

This year’s lineup includes performances from Alabama Shakes, Caamp, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive, Maren Morris, Jesse Welles, Peach Pit, and more.

The two-day event, presented by C3 Presents, will feature 20 acts performing across two stages. Organizers confirmed that there will be no overlapping sets, allowing fans to see every artist on the lineup.

| RELATED: Sheryl Crow Announces ‘Love Now Sessions’ Residency in Nashville |

Presale tickets will be available on October 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. The public onsale begins the same day at 2 p.m. ET through the festival’s official website.

Last year’s lineup featured Noah Kahan, Hozier, Fleet Foxes, Shovels & Rope, The Flaming Lips, Grace Potter, and others.

For more information and ticket details, festivalgoers can visit the official High Water Festival website.

A 2026 artist lineup can be found below:

High Water Festival 2026 Artist Lineup