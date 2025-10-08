Cody Johnson Cancels 2025 Tour Dates After Ear Surgery

Country singer Cody Johnson has canceled all remaining 2025 tour dates after suffering a ruptured eardrum that requires immediate surgery.

The country singer announced the news on social media, explaining that the injury occurred while he was battling an upper respiratory and sinus infection.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen. While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum,” Johnson said.

“The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time.” He noted that surgery is necessary to prevent a longer recovery period, adding, “I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always.”

| RELATED: Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone to Headline Stagecoach 2026 |

Johnson had six shows left on his 2025 tour, including an October 18 performance at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and two nights at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Those dates have been canceled as he takes time to recover.

He is expected to return to touring on February 14, 2026, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Johnson is also scheduled to perform as a headliner at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, in April.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest details, fans can visit Johnson’s official website.