Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone to Headline Stagecoach 2026

Stagecoach has announced its 2026 lineup, set to take place April 24 to 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone will headline the three-day festival.

Wilson, who first performed at Stagecoach in 2022, called headlining the festival a career highlight.

“My first Stagecoach was in 2022 on the SiriusXM Stage at 2:30PM in the afternoon,” she said. “Look how far we’ve come y’all! I’m honored to headline this year. This is a career highlight and I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Advertisement

The lineup includes Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brooks & Dunn, Hootie & The Blowfish, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, and Chase Rice. Rising artists such as Gavin Adcock, Sam Barber, and the Red Clay Strays will also perform.

| RELATED: Lainey Wilson to Headline 2026 Concert for Legends at NFL Hall of Fame Weekend |

This year’s lineup also features Counting Crows, Third Eye Blind, Bush, and The Wallflowers. The Mustang Stage will host late-night performances under the “Late Night on Mustang” banner, topped by Diplo, Pitbull, and Ludacris.

Rapper BigXthaPlug shared,“Crazy to me that I’m heading to the Mustang Stage at Stagecoach. Earlier this year I popped on Jelly Roll’s set with Shaboozey, now I’m going back. It’s one of those moments you don’t see coming, but you thank God for it.”

The event follows Coachella’s early announcement and sellout earlier this month. Stagecoach is produced by Goldenvoice, with passes scheduled to go on sale Thursday, October 2 at 11 a.m.

For more information and additional details, festival goers can visit the official Stagecoach website.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

Stagecoach 2026 Artist Lineup