Coachella 2026 Is Sold Out with Pop-Heavy Lineup

The 2026 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival has stirred-up some controversy with its very pop-heavy lineup, however, the bill appears to be paying off: the festival is officially sold-out.

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice announced the news on Monday.

While general admission and VIP passes are no longer available on the festival’s official website, fans can join two waitlists, where tickets might become available. Resale tickets are also available via sites like Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

This is a stark difference from the last two years of the festival; Coachella has been facing backlash over its high ticket prices and lineup choices. In 2024, the second weekend of Coachella failed to sell out, and it took nearly a month for tickets to sell out for the first weekend — marking the longest sellout for the first time in 10 years.

Coachella 2026 will run from April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Alongside headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Justin Bieber, the bill also includes The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The xx, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Turnstile, DEVO, Interpol, Laufey, Young Thug, Kaskade, Addison Rae, Ethel Cain, Wet Leg, and Clipse. Other notables span genres and eras, from Nine Inch Noize — a new collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize — to BIGBANG, Blood Orange, Lykke Li, Disclosure, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag, and Röyksopp.

The coveted event seemed to be lacking interest for the first time in history in recent years, though that trend might be turning around.